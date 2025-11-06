Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC (I) announces its foray into retail leasing biz

EFC (I) announces its foray into retail leasing biz

Nov 06 2025
EFC (I) has announced its strategic foray into the retail leasing business, introducing premium showroom and shop spaces across key commercial hubs in India.

EFC plans to roll out a portfolio of premium retail spaces in metro and tier-1 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Kolkata, followed by strategic high-street and mixed-use developments in emerging urban centres. Each property will reflect EFC's design-first approach and operational excellence, offering flexible formats ranging from compact luxury boutiques to flagship showroom spaces.

Nov 06 2025

