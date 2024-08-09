Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 09 2024
Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 101.42 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 19.70% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 101.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales101.4291.69 11 OPM %6.225.85 -PBDT4.143.50 18 PBT3.272.77 18 NP2.432.03 20

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

