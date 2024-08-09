INR settles higher; SENSEX, NIFTY rally on positive global cues

The Indian rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 2 paise at 83.95 (provisional) against US dollar on Friday, supported by gains in the domestic markets. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 819.69 points, or 1.04 percent, to 79,705.91, with buying seen across the board. The broader NSE Nifty index settled 250.50 points, or 1.04 percent, higher at 24,367.50 while the mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE ended up 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.95 and touched an intraday low of 83.96 and a high of 83.88 against the dollar during the session.