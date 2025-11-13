Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 856.70 million Scm

Indraprastha Gas has reported a 15.24% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 384.95 crore on an 8.86% increase in total net revenue from operations to Rs 4,445.96 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 384.95 crore, down 15.24% from Rs 454.17 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total volumes rose 3% to 856.70 million Scm in Q2 FY26 from 830.39 million Scm in Q2 FY25. During the quarter, CNG volumes stood at 640.80 million Scm (up 3% YoY), LNG volumes at 0.20 million Scm (down 74% YoY), and PNG volumes at 62.95 million Scm (up 6% YoY).