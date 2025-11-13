Accel consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 43.65 crore

Net profit of Accel rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.6539.287.519.012.022.440.340.940.800.78

