Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 35.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 23.54% to Rs 2184.57 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 35.01% to Rs 456.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.54% to Rs 2184.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1768.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.09% to Rs 1604.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1106.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.89% to Rs 8203.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6516.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2184.571768.32 24 8203.946516.55 26 OPM %51.9052.08 -58.9552.88 - PBDT573.50446.04 29 2100.191436.86 46 PBT573.50446.04 29 2100.191436.86 46 NP456.10337.82 35 1604.811106.09 45

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

