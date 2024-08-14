Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Sales rise 48.47% to Rs 10.17 crore

Net Loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.47% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.176.85 48 OPM %-88.99-96.93 -PBDT-10.53-8.23 -28 PBT-10.63-8.34 -27 NP-10.63-8.34 -27

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

