CES consolidated net profit rises 30.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of CES rose 30.79% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 131.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.131.48117.969.399.4614.2211.7413.3510.619.607.34

