Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, SVP Global Textiles Ltd, Orient Press Ltd and Wonder Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2024.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, SVP Global Textiles Ltd, Orient Press Ltd and Wonder Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd lost 7.17% to Rs 2.72 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53387 shares in the past one month.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd tumbled 6.35% to Rs 6.34. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20369 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd corrected 6.28% to Rs 114.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10145 shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd slipped 6.08% to Rs 1488.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10258 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata AIA Life nets Rs 25 cr premium since starting policy sale on Neu App

Premium

Institutions rule: COCD's path to the Nobel in economics this year

Goldman Sachs profit beats estimates as bond sales boost investment banking

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

Term insurance for self-employed: Get 10-15X cover, add premium waiver

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story