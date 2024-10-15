Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, SVP Global Textiles Ltd, Orient Press Ltd and Wonder Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2024. Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, SVP Global Textiles Ltd, Orient Press Ltd and Wonder Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd lost 7.17% to Rs 2.72 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53387 shares in the past one month.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd tumbled 6.35% to Rs 6.34. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20369 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd corrected 6.28% to Rs 114.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10145 shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd slipped 6.08% to Rs 1488.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10258 shares in the past one month.

