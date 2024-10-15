Volumes spurt at Five-Star Business Finance Ltd counter

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd registered volume of 75.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.66 lakh shares Mastek Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Five-Star Business Finance Ltd registered volume of 75.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.75% to Rs.879.25. Volumes stood at 9.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd recorded volume of 7.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.86% to Rs.2,906.25. Volumes stood at 2.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd recorded volume of 235.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.84.68. Volumes stood at 31.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd witnessed volume of 167.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.44% to Rs.3,116.15. Volumes stood at 34.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 93.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.64% to Rs.898.20. Volumes stood at 20.03 lakh shares in the last session.

