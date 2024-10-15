Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 584.12 points or 0.98% at 59224.1 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.73%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.75%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.36%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.29%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.15%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.95%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.92%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.7%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 2.36%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.17%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.17%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 369.86 or 0.65% at 57002.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.53 points or 0.03% at 16739.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.9 points or 0.25% at 25064.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 137.01 points or 0.17% at 81836.04.

On BSE,1937 shares were trading in green, 1955 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

