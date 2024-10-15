Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 73.88 points or 0.58% at 12710.23 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (down 5.18%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.7%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.42%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.4%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.17%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.17%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.14%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 1.03%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.9%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 0.48%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 6.27%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.66%), and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (up 3.03%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 369.86 or 0.65% at 57002.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.53 points or 0.03% at 16739.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.9 points or 0.25% at 25064.05.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 137.01 points or 0.17% at 81836.04.

On BSE,1937 shares were trading in green, 1955 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News