CFF Fluid Control gains on Rs 5-cr Indian Navy order

CFF Fluid Control rose 2.33% to Rs 550 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5.31 crore from the Material Organisation of the Indian Navy for the procurement of various equipment for the P75 Project.

The project is scheduled to be executed by December 2026.

CFF Fluid Control is engaged in the business of manufacturing, overhaul, repairs, and maintenance of shipboard machinery, combat systems, reference systems, and test facilities (pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical systems) for submarines and surface ships for the Indian Navy.

The company had reported a 39.6% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 23.85 crore on a 36.2% rise in net sales to Rs 145.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.