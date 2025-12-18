Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incredible Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Incredible Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Kridhan Infra Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup and Jinkushal Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2025.

Incredible Industries Ltd tumbled 10.15% to Rs 39.31 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1598 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd crashed 9.86% to Rs 26.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7363 shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd lost 9.55% to Rs 3.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19986 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup shed 9.24% to Rs 4.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6231 shares in the past one month.

Jinkushal Industries Ltd dropped 8.61% to Rs 92.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17066 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

