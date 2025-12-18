Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech appoints Raviraj Karia as CFO

Concord Biotech appoints Raviraj Karia as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Concord Biotech announced that its board has approved the appointment of Raviraj Karia as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 18 December 2025.

Raviraj Karia is a chartered accountant and senior finance leader with more than 23 years of experience across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, clinical research, logistics, and private equity. His career reflects deep expertise in corporate governance, strategic finance, and business partnering, having worked closely with Boards, Promoters, CEOs, and global leadership teams.

Across leadership roles at Intas Pharmaceuticals, Sakar Healthcare, Lambda Therapeutics, Shalby Hospitals, Gati, GVFL, and Claris Lifesciences, he has delivered significant impactmanaging multi billion dollar financing programs, leading Indias largest outbound pharma acquisition, facilitating marquee private equity investments, and executing global audits across Europe, the US, Latin America, and emerging markets.

Concord Biotech is a R&D driven biopharma company that manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) through fermentation & semi-synthetic process and finished formulations. It has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33.6% to Rs 63.58 crore on 20.3% increase in net sales to Rs 247.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.20% to Rs 1335 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

