Concord Biotech appoints Raviraj Karia as CFO

Concord Biotech announced that its board has approved the appointment of Raviraj Karia as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 18 December 2025.

Raviraj Karia is a chartered accountant and senior finance leader with more than 23 years of experience across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, clinical research, logistics, and private equity. His career reflects deep expertise in corporate governance, strategic finance, and business partnering, having worked closely with Boards, Promoters, CEOs, and global leadership teams.

Across leadership roles at Intas Pharmaceuticals, Sakar Healthcare, Lambda Therapeutics, Shalby Hospitals, Gati, GVFL, and Claris Lifesciences, he has delivered significant impactmanaging multi billion dollar financing programs, leading Indias largest outbound pharma acquisition, facilitating marquee private equity investments, and executing global audits across Europe, the US, Latin America, and emerging markets.