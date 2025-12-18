NHPC completes unit 2 trial run at Subansiri Lower HE project

NHPC announced that it has successfully completed the trial run of Unit 2 (250 MW) of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project.According to an exchange filing, the trial run was completed on 18 December 2025. The Subansiri Lower project, with an installed capacity of 2,000 MW (8 units of 250 MW each), is located on the Subansiri River along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
NHPC said that further developments related to the commissioning of the project will be communicated in due course.
NHPC, a Navratna Ratna public sector utility, is the Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. Its other business includes providing project management/construction contracts/consultancy assignment services and trading of power.
NHPC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,021.44 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.48% as against Rs 900.03 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,365.26 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The counter shed 0.46% to Rs 75 on the BSE.
