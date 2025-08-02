CG Power gets land allocation for greenfield transform plant in Sehore, M.P.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announced that M.P Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has today handed over the letter of allotment for granting on lease for a period of 99 years approximately 45.13 acres of undeveloped land in Village- Jahangirpura, Tehsil-Sehore, Distt. Sehore, (M.P.), for setting up greenfield transformer plant of capacity 45000 MVA.

