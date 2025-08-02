One 97 Communications allots 1.89 lakh equity shares under ESOS

One 97 Communications has allotted 1,89,104 equity shares under ESOS on 02 August 2025.

Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 63,82,89,866 (consisting of 63,82,89,866 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 63,84,78,970 (consisting of 63,84,78,970 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News