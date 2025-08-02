Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.65% to Rs 282.98 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries declined 0.32% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 282.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.282.98242.5918.7117.2646.2343.9841.2737.8628.2728.36

