Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 89.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 89.41% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.94% to Rs 157.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.157.48112.5311.2310.2823.1815.4815.428.0411.275.95

