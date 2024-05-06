Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.18% in the March 2024 quarter

CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 2191.72 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 45.18% to Rs 233.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 2191.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1902.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.23% to Rs 1427.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 962.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 8045.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6972.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2191.721902.79 15 8045.986972.54 15 OPM %12.9514.47 -14.0214.25 - PBDT331.08287.12 15 1231.791044.88 18 PBT307.03262.42 17 1136.90950.38 20 NP233.60426.11 -45 1427.01962.67 48

First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

