CG Power & Industrial Solutions update on order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

G.G. Tronics India (GGT), a subsidiary of CG Power & Industrial Solutions, announced that the Company has made significant progress in the development and field validation of the Uniform Braking Algorithm and in defining braking parameters across multiple locomotive classes of Indian Railways. This requirement, introduced by the Centre of Excellence (COE) and RDSO, aims to ensure consistent braking performance across vendors. This advanced braking methodology is poised to become a benchmark for future locomotive operations.
G.G. Tronics India had received an order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the supply of Loco Kavach systems under the Developmental Category in November 2024. The delivery period was 12 months subject to completion of product development, Independent Safety Assessment (ISA), RDSO approval, and full compliance with Version 4.0 specifications. The ISA and RDSO approval activities are now in their final stages. Due to these approval timelines, the supply could not be initiated within the stipulated delivery period and order stands cancelled.
GGT will continue to remain qualified for upcoming tenders under the Developmental Category. With approvals expected in the coming months, the company will also be eligible to participate in bulk procurement, offering the enhanced capabilities of the Universal Braking Algorithm along with full Version 4.0.
