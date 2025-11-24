Natco Pharma slides after receiving seven USFDA observations for Chennai API plant

Natco Pharma slipped 1.12% to Rs 854.70 after the company said that it had received seven observations in a Form 483 issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following an inspection of its API manufacturing facility in Manali, Chennai.

According to the companys exchange filing, the inspection was carried out between 17 November and 21 November 2025. Natco stated that the observations are procedural in nature and expressed confidence in addressing them comprehensively.

The company added that it remains committed to maintaining cGMP compliance and ensuring the supply of high-quality products to customers and patients worldwide.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products.