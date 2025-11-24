Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings wins bid for REMC's 130 MW RTC renewable energy project

ACME Solar Holdings wins bid for REMC's 130 MW RTC renewable energy project

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) has emerged as the winning bidder for 130 MW under e-Reverse auction conducted by REMC's 1000 MW Round-the-Clock (RTC) Renewable Energy project tender. The company's winning bid was Rs 4.35 per unit . The letter of award is expected to be awarded within the timelines prescribed in the tender document.

This bid is for procurement of power by end user, i.e. Indian Railways, which requires consistent power profile throughout the day due to its unique load requirements. The Railways will enter into a direct Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the winning bidders without any intermediary. This bid and tariff discovered demonstrates the competitiveness of renewable energy to provide high CUF power throughout the day by co-locating Solar/wind and battery at most competitive price.

As part of this winning bid, ACME Solar will be required to supply renewable energy complemented with dispatchable sources and/or Energy Storage Systems (ESS) from ISTS connected projects to ensure firm, round-the-clock clean power, in line with the obligations laid out in the tender document. It mandates a minimum annual availability of 75% for the first three contractual years from commissioning and 85% thereafter. This will necessitate a multiplier of contracted capacity of solar and battery installation with optimal amount of complementary wind power as and when required. ACME Solar will commission this project within 30 months of signing the PPA. This commissioning will be expedited by availability of land and connectivity available within the ACME portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

H.G. Infra Engineering jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Thane metro project

Natco Pharma slides after receiving seven USFDA observations for Chennai API plant

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Slides 8.48%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Spikes 6.44%

Airfloa Rail Tech gains on strategic joint venture with BBBS

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story