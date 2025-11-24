H.G. Infra Engineering jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Thane metro project

H.G. Infra Engineering rallied 4.36% to Rs 901.55 after it has been declared the L1 bidder, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International for a major metro infrastructure project awarded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) in Thane.
Shares of Kalpataru Projects shed 0.59% to currently trade at Rs 1,222 on the BSE.
The companies bid as a joint venture, with HG Infra holding a 40% share and Kalpataru Projects holding 60%.
The contract entails the design and construction of a 20.527-km elevated metro viaduct between the UG ramp and Balkum Naka, along with the depot approach viaduct and three special spans under the Thane Integral Ring Metro Project.
The estimated project cost is Rs 1,424 crore, while the JV submitted a bid of Rs 1,415 crore, inclusive of all applicable taxes.
The work will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.
H.G. Infra Engineering is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app