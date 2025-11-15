Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 83.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 13.11 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 83.37% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.1112.0441.3446.434.088.161.515.870.875.23

