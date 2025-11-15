NHC Foods consolidated net profit declines 36.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.98% to Rs 103.21 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods declined 36.59% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.98% to Rs 103.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.103.2166.172.794.872.592.502.212.091.302.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News