Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit declines 58.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company declined 58.40% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 535.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 454.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.535.10454.813.013.879.1312.091.435.071.513.63

