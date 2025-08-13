CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 18.45 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 60.57% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.4518.2321.1914.104.142.753.772.342.811.75

