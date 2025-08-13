IRIS Business Services standalone net profit declines 98.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 28.17 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services declined 98.87% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.1725.95-0.8213.330.793.800.083.350.032.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News