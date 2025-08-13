Garg Acrylics standalone net profit rises 140.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.38% to Rs 430.02 crore

Net profit of Garg Acrylics rose 140.31% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 430.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 440.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.430.02440.495.995.7913.1211.244.122.193.101.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News