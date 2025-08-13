KCL standalone net profit declines 24.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 114.97 crore

Net profit of KCL declined 24.57% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 114.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.114.97110.236.146.416.196.422.913.862.182.89

