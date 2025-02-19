Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 21.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 1040.25 croreNet profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 21.19% to Rs 173.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 220.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 1040.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 999.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1040.25999.19 4 OPM %59.7062.80 -PBDT439.26472.10 -7 PBT173.67220.36 -21 NP173.67220.36 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content