Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 21.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 21.19% to Rs 173.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 220.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 1040.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 999.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1040.25999.1959.7062.80439.26472.10173.67220.36173.67220.36

