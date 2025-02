Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 83.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 65.39 crore

Net profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt declined 83.41% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 65.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.65.3965.0357.7973.541.718.411.708.401.046.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News