Vinayak Vanijya standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Vinayak Vanijya declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %050.00 -PBDT0.020.05 -60 PBT0.020.05 -60 NP0.020.05 -60

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

