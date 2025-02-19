Vinayak Vanijya standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Vinayak Vanijya declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.00.06050.000.020.050.020.050.020.05

