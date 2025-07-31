Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net Loss of Binny Mills reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.301.56-2.3123.08-2.94-2.61-2.94-2.61-2.98-2.67

