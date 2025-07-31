JSW Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 9.58% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.0727.2387.6088.2526.3424.0326.3424.0319.6717.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News