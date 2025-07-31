Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Bio Sciences declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

