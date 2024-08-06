V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 93.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 638.89 croreNet profit of V I P Industries declined 93.00% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 638.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 636.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales638.89636.13 0 OPM %7.7212.67 -PBDT32.9072.47 -55 PBT3.7151.59 -93 NP4.0457.75 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News