Camex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 33.84 crore

Net profit of Camex reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.8434.13 -1 OPM %2.60-0.82 -PBDT0.88-0.16 LP PBT0.81-0.24 LP NP0.61-0.24 LP

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

