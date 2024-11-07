Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 4346.18 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 40.79% to Rs 536.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 4346.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5385.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4346.185385.52 -19 OPM %18.1811.42 -PBDT868.88659.59 32 PBT785.62581.15 35 NP536.37380.97 41

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

