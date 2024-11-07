Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 4346.18 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 40.79% to Rs 536.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 4346.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5385.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4346.185385.5218.1811.42868.88659.59785.62581.15536.37380.97

