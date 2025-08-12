Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO rises on launch of automotive AI factory

IZMO rises on launch of automotive AI factory

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IZMO gained 2.29% to Rs 410.15 after the company announced the launch of its Automotive AI Factory, a dedicated innovation hub aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence adoption in the automotive retail industry.

The facility brings together data scientists, software engineers, and AI specialists with high-performance computing resources to deliver end-to-end AI solutions, from data integration to custom model deployment, at significantly lower costs than in the US or Europe.

According to IZMO, the Automotive AI Factory will create intelligent agents and predictive systems to help dealerships and OEMs optimise pricing, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer engagement. By leveraging India's AI talent pool, the company expects to deliver enterprise-grade AI at 70-80% lower cost while maintaining global performance standards.

Managing director Sanjay Soni described the initiative as a strategic leap, enabling mid-sized automotive businesses to compete on equal terms with larger players. The move positions IZMO to tap into the rapidly expanding automotive AI market, a segment within the global AI industry projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030.

IZMO is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships.

The companys board will review Q1 FY26 results on 13 August 2025. In Q4 FY25, consolidated net profit fell 23.78% to Rs 6.89 crore, while net sales rose 18.93% to Rs 59.81 crore compared with the same period a year earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 136.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Trade-Wings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 0.05% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story