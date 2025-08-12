IZMO rises on launch of automotive AI factory

IZMO gained 2.29% to Rs 410.15 after the company announced the launch of its Automotive AI Factory, a dedicated innovation hub aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence adoption in the automotive retail industry.

The facility brings together data scientists, software engineers, and AI specialists with high-performance computing resources to deliver end-to-end AI solutions, from data integration to custom model deployment, at significantly lower costs than in the US or Europe.

According to IZMO, the Automotive AI Factory will create intelligent agents and predictive systems to help dealerships and OEMs optimise pricing, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer engagement. By leveraging India's AI talent pool, the company expects to deliver enterprise-grade AI at 70-80% lower cost while maintaining global performance standards.

Managing director Sanjay Soni described the initiative as a strategic leap, enabling mid-sized automotive businesses to compete on equal terms with larger players. The move positions IZMO to tap into the rapidly expanding automotive AI market, a segment within the global AI industry projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030. IZMO is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships. The companys board will review Q1 FY26 results on 13 August 2025. In Q4 FY25, consolidated net profit fell 23.78% to Rs 6.89 crore, while net sales rose 18.93% to Rs 59.81 crore compared with the same period a year earlier.