Chandni Machines standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 51.90 crore

Net profit of Chandni Machines rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 51.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.34% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 200.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.9041.01 27 200.99165.93 21 OPM %-0.250.10 -0.251.16 - PBDT0.310.24 29 2.312.76 -16 PBT0.270.15 80 2.082.38 -13 NP0.150.07 114 1.431.73 -17

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

