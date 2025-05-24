Chandni Machines standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 51.90 crore

Net profit of Chandni Machines rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 51.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.34% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 200.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

51.9041.01200.99165.93-0.250.100.251.160.310.242.312.760.270.152.082.380.150.071.431.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News