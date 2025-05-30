Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.28% to Rs 300.41 crore

Net Loss of Chandra Prabhu International reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 300.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 202.56% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 994.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 854.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

