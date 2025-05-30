Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISL Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ISL Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.57% to Rs 7.09 crore

Net Loss of ISL Consulting reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.57% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.07% to Rs 24.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.0914.06 -50 24.4724.21 1 OPM %-23.98-5.05 --7.3615.53 - PBDT-1.70-0.69 -146 -1.703.96 PL PBT-1.71-0.70 -144 -1.733.87 PL NP-1.56-1.47 -6 -1.733.10 PL

