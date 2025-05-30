Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 31.81 crore

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives rose 44.44% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.86% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 110.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

31.8126.68110.33100.652.993.752.822.850.730.573.163.190.570.372.422.490.390.271.761.85

