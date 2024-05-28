Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Deccan Polypacks reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines soars after Tanzania project discovers potential gold, lithium reserves

Deccan Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 69.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Health Care reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kingfa Science &amp; Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 8.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Adinath Textiles standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Acrow India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story