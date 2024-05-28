Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 62.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 62.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.62% to Rs 45.54 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills declined 62.70% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.62% to Rs 45.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.10% to Rs 6.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.45% to Rs 185.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.5457.37 -21 185.63222.17 -16 OPM %7.885.21 -6.665.40 - PBDT4.393.63 21 15.0012.63 19 PBT2.192.24 -2 9.107.06 29 NP0.691.85 -63 6.454.92 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 93.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Enterprise International standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kingfa Science &amp; Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 8.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story