Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 62.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.62% to Rs 45.54 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills declined 62.70% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.62% to Rs 45.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.10% to Rs 6.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.45% to Rs 185.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

45.5457.37185.63222.177.885.216.665.404.393.6315.0012.632.192.249.107.060.691.856.454.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News