Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit declines 8.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.01 crore

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment declined 8.28% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.-0.010.05-18900.003480.002.651.962.651.961.331.45

