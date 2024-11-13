Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit rises 40.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.98% to Rs 3.27 croreNet profit of Norben Tea & Exports rose 40.58% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.98% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.272.24 46 OPM %41.9048.21 -PBDT1.110.83 34 PBT0.970.69 41 NP0.970.69 41
